Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 2.1% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $25,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 273.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 333.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 281,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,433,000 after purchasing an additional 216,267 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.20. 5,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,574. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The firm has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

