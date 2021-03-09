Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Director John B. Walker Sells 19,550,000 Shares

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.78. 2,826,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,611. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. The business had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.29 million. On average, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

