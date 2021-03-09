Insider Selling: Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Director John Michal Conaway sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $1,266,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,753.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PWR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.23. 947,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.86. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $87.67. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.