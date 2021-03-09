Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,564 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 21,408 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 12,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.08.

Shares of COST traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $319.12. The stock had a trading volume of 107,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,360. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.84 and its 200 day moving average is $361.54. The firm has a market cap of $141.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $276.34 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

