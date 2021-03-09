Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 600,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,284,000 after purchasing an additional 268,463 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 182,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,761,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $92.95. 62,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,025. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

