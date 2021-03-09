ScPrime Trading Up 19.2% Over Last Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000426 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ScPrime has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $7.71 million and $11,097.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.84 or 0.00524717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00069717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00057023 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.93 or 0.00786459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00027526 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,053,164 coins and its circulating supply is 33,369,553 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is https://reddit.com/r/ScPrime and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services. “

ScPrime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

