Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 150 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 76,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Synaptics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,198. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYNA. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $218,885.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,718 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

