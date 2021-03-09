Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Trading Up 8.6%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s stock price was up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 331,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 550,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GSL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $508.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 35.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

