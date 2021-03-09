Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Trading Up 8.6%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s stock price was up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 331,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 550,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on GSL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $508.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
About Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)
See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.