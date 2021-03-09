Barclays PLC Acquires 93,956 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 430,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,956 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $141,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 24,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 168,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,506,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 58,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,206,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $6.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $341.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.61. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

