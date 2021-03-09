First Horizon Corp Has $5.11 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First Horizon Corp lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after buying an additional 497,355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,496,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,091,000 after buying an additional 65,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,935,000 after buying an additional 126,477 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 958,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.25. 15,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,237. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.90. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.