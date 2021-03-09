Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Up 10%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) shares shot up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.62. 1,042,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,663,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARLO. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 507 shares of company stock worth $4,169. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

