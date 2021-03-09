Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eutelsat Communications S.A. a satellite operator. Its satellites broadcasts television channels to cable and satellite homes. The Company’s satellites also serves fixed and mobile telecommunications services, TV contribution markets, corporate networks, and broadband markets for Internet Service Providers and for transport, maritime and in-flight markets. Eutelsat’s broadband subsidiary, Skylogic, markets and operates access to high speed Internet services through teleports that serve enterprises, local communities, government agencies and aid organizations. Eutelsat Communications S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eutelsat Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS EUTLF remained flat at $$11.88 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 757. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

