Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 1,250 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Accenture by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 206,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,875,000 after buying an additional 12,013 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Accenture by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 11,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Accenture by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN stock traded up $4.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.89. 49,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,362. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.68 and a 200-day moving average of $243.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Accenture to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.