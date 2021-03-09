Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 409 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.10.

AMP traded up $6.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.59. 14,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,565. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $233.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.25 and its 200 day moving average is $183.71.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

