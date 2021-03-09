Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.83 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Intersect ENT updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

XENT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $748.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

XENT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

