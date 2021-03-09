LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Trading 9.6% Higher

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s share price traded up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.31. 350,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,045,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $369.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.70.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 76.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $100.01 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LightInTheBox by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,548,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 249,700 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of various products and services to consumers worldwide. It provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

