DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) were up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.80 and last traded at $50.92. Approximately 1,764,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,570,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.56.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard purchased 33,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,458.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $206,630. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DermTech by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DermTech by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

