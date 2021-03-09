MimbleWimbleCoin Price Reaches $21.58 on Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.58 or 0.00040080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $231.19 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.65 or 0.00430196 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.98 or 0.05641741 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000519 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,712,103 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

