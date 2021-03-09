The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Trading Up 9.2%

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s share price was up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.93 and last traded at $58.87. Approximately 335,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 375,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.39 million, a P/E ratio of -448.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $12,707,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,174,197 shares of company stock worth $54,716,821 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,253,000 after buying an additional 27,705 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Lovesac in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

