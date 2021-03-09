Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 132.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,787 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $37,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Robert Half International by 723.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.63.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

