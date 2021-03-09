Barclays PLC Has $44.17 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4,454.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,945 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $44,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Generac by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Generac by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.85.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $2.36 on Monday, hitting $304.67. 13,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.07 and a 200 day moving average of $230.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

