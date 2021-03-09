Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will report $32.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.74 million to $32.90 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $37.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $128.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.30 million to $129.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $141.18 million, with estimates ranging from $132.76 million to $149.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kingstone Companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of KINS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.33. 3,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.25 million, a PE ratio of -122.15 and a beta of 0.94. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $7.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $623,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 32.4% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 90,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

