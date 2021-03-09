Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XBC. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$9.00 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

XBC traded up C$0.44 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.98. 1,135,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.74 and a 12 month high of C$10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.