Barclays PLC Boosts Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 186.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,803,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,173,236 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $55,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 28,264 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 393.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 26,515 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 67.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 211,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 85,109 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 72,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,271. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $46.36.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.