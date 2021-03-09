Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Northland Power (NPI)

Northland Power (TSE: NPI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/24/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$51.00.

2/23/2021 – Northland Power was given a new C$56.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Northland Power was given a new C$57.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Northland Power had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Northland Power was given a new C$56.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Northland Power was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$50.00.

2/5/2021 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$49.00.

2/1/2021 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$45.00 to C$53.00.

1/27/2021 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Northland Power was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$47.50.

1/20/2021 – Northland Power was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$47.50.

1/13/2021 – Northland Power was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$45.00.

1/11/2021 – Northland Power was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$45.00.

Shares of Northland Power stock traded up C$1.96 on Tuesday, reaching C$43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 735,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,335. Northland Power Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.52 and a 1 year high of C$51.45. The company has a market cap of C$8.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.48.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

