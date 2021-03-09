NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $240.89 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 26% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.75 billion and $240.89 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 42.2% higher against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.63 or 0.00010426 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.95 or 0.00502180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00069237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00057414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00077040 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00077093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.78 or 0.00520399 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,916,319 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

