Barclays PLC Has $71.16 Million Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,638,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730,641 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 2.52% of Outfront Media worth $71,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 254,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OUT traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,133. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -115.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OUT. Citigroup increased their price target on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

