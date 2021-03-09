Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 620.11 ($8.10).

INF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Informa plc (INF.L) from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa plc (INF.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

INF stock traded up GBX 31.60 ($0.41) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 586.60 ($7.66). 2,394,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 524.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 485.79. The company has a market cap of £8.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Informa plc has a 12 month low of GBX 326.70 ($4.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 659 ($8.61).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

