Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.29 Million

Analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will announce $20.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.26 million to $21.12 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $17.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $86.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.70 million to $92.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $101.57 million, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $112.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.98. 788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,135. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.04. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.428 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

