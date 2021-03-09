Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 449.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,109,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,553 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 2.13% of Inphi worth $178,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 29,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inphi stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,498. Inphi Co. has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $182.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.38.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

