Georgetown University Buys Shares of 37,424 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Georgetown University purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 37,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 10.0% of Georgetown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.02. 416,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,943,955. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Macquarie increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
