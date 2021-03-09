Georgetown University Buys Shares of 37,424 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Georgetown University purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 37,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 10.0% of Georgetown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.02. 416,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,943,955. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Macquarie increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.