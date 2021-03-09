Zacks: Analysts Expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. Lithium Americas posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02.

LAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Lithium Americas by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAC stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,340,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,793,774. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

