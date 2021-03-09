First Horizon Corp Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Horizon Corp lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 128,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,661,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.41.

Shares of AVGO traded down $11.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $438.25. The stock had a trading volume of 75,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.83. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

