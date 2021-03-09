Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AJRD. Truist lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,215,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,962,000 after buying an additional 130,399 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,475,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,423,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,373,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,582,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 21,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,256. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

