Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,349 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.34. The company had a trading volume of 44,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,565. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,168.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

