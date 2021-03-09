First Horizon Corp Purchases 2,594 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,976,000 after purchasing an additional 322,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,159,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWK traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.68. 13,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,602. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at $827,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

