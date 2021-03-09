Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $320.42. The company had a trading volume of 96,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.84 and its 200-day moving average is $361.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $276.34 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.08.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

