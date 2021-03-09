Edgeless (EDG) Price Tops $0.0050

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a total market cap of $606,263.71 and approximately $690.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.09 or 0.00801325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00067548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00031483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00041641 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

Edgeless Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EDGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.