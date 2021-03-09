Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Just Energy Group (JE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Just Energy Group (TSE: JE):

3/1/2021 – Just Energy Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$3.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Just Energy Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$1.00 to C$2.50.

2/23/2021 – Just Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$1.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$10.00.

2/23/2021 – Just Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$10.00.

2/23/2021 – Just Energy Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Just Energy Group had its “sector perform under weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/14/2021 – Just Energy Group had its “underpeform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

1/13/2021 – Just Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$10.00.

JE stock remained flat at $C$4.92 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,564. Just Energy Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.31 and a 1-year high of C$39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. The firm has a market cap of C$236.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.65.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

