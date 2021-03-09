Covesting One Day Trading Volume Reaches $138,149.00 (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. Covesting has a total market cap of $6.55 million and $138,149.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Covesting has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Covesting token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $445.09 or 0.00801325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00067548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00031483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00041641 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io

Covesting Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

