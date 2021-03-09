First Horizon Corp Has $10.43 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,223 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.0% of First Horizon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after buying an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,288,000 after buying an additional 1,265,801 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26,166.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 993,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $108,766,000 after buying an additional 989,605 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,748,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $406,466,000 after buying an additional 740,509 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,931 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $82,000,000 after purchasing an additional 575,720 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.47. 48,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,156,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.94. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $208.10 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

