Analysts Anticipate Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Analysts expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to announce $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year sales of $6.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Athene.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATH shares. Barclays increased their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Athene in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Athene stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.93. 4,012,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,637. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $40.49. Athene has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Athene by 189.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 436,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 285,872 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Athene in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Athene in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athene (ATH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.