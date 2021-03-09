Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,321,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891,972 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $32,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 440.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 2,466,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,150 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $21,589,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,111,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,102,000 after purchasing an additional 866,401 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,610,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,253,000 after purchasing an additional 801,966 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of WES traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.77. 14,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,254. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

