Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $175.79

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $175.79 and last traded at $175.52, with a volume of 18993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.21.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.87.
The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.59.
In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTNT)
Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.
