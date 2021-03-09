Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen cut Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

ELY stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,865. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

