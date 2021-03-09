CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 585,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 344,186 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 96.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 582,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 286,216 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,331,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,427,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 150,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $717,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

