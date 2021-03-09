Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,296 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Xcel Energy worth $36,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,615,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,861,000 after purchasing an additional 252,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,055,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,550 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,898 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,103,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,236,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $61.73. The stock had a trading volume of 120,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,403. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

