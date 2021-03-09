Citigroup Inc. Has $41.23 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 355,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,452 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $41,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after acquiring an additional 45,348 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,171,000 after acquiring an additional 81,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXR stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,277. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.86 and its 200 day moving average is $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

