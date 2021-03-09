Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 880.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,704 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $55,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.53.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $7.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.14. 4,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.27. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. Analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 11,784 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $2,521,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 25,258 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $5,304,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,297 shares of company stock valued at $30,394,513. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

