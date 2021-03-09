Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $45,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,248,000 after buying an additional 26,416 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.85.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD traded up $7.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,068.05. 1,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,182.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1,096.78. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.